Dr. Meir Hershcovitch, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meir Hershcovitch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mittelman Plastic Surgery Center|Mittleman Plastic Surgery Center|Stanford University

Dr. Hershcovitch works at C/V ENT Surgical Group in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alen N Cohen, MD, FACS, FARS
    7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 510, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5692
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Headache
Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Feb 10, 2022
    I had for years severe sinus and allergy problems.Last week I almost couldn't breathe.I tried to find doctors, but most of them were available in 2-1/2 to 3 weeks. Breathe Free clinic has opening window for the same day appointment. Two hours later I was already in the beautiful facility of Dr.Meir Hershovitch. After CT scan Dr.Hershovitch concluded and offered a procedure called balloon sinus dilation treatment.It was set up and in a two days was performed successfully. Dr. Hershovitch is a kind, attentive, knowledgeable,experienced,skilled ,professional caring doctor and surgeon. His staff Aaron, Andrew, Rebeca, Mckenna is also professional and caring.They treated me with compassion. I would most definitively recommend Dr.Hershovitch to my friends and family. Dr.Meir Hershovitch is the best.HE could be my life-long ENT doctor. I would give 10 stars for this wonderful breathe free clinic. Thank God for this team. Avedis Dadikozian in North Hollywood, 02/09/2022
    About Dr. Meir Hershcovitch, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1427283340
    Education & Certifications

    • Mittelman Plastic Surgery Center|Mittleman Plastic Surgery Center|Stanford University
    • University of Cincinnati
    • University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati-Otolaryngology
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meir Hershcovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershcovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hershcovitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hershcovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hershcovitch works at C/V ENT Surgical Group in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hershcovitch’s profile.

    Dr. Hershcovitch has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershcovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershcovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershcovitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershcovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershcovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

