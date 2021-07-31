Overview

Dr. Meir Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center



Dr. Friedman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.