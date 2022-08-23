Dr. Meir Daller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meir Daller, MD
Dr. Meir Daller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Gulfstream Urology14320 Metropolis Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 277-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Daller for over 3 years ever since I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He recommended 2 outstanding specialist that gave me the piece of mind on my ultimate decision which was radiation treatment instead of robotic surgery. The care he provides is top notch and is a very personable and caring physician. His entire staff is friendly and professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Meir Daller, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Daller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daller has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daller speaks French.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Daller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daller.
