Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD

Dermatology
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Yuen works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Ucla Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 378-1767
  2. 2
    Harbor UCLA Medical Foundation Professional Practice
    21840 Normandie Ave # 850, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-5189

Hospital Affiliations
  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Hair Loss
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Hair Loss

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386687929
    Education & Certifications

    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yuen works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yuen’s profile.

    Dr. Yuen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

