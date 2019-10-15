Dr. Mei Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mei Wong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Physiatry -carbon1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8355
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
This Doctor is a Doctor. She cares for the sick in her field of duty. The team she works with understands that she is capable, her flee of work. Dr. Mei Wong is a true Human connector she gives her best to her patients and their family. I speak of her soft tone and her ability to speak to your concern in an understandabilty way. Thanks
About Dr. Mei Wong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417964164
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.