Dr. Mei-Tsuey Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mei-Tsuey Hwang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Fresno Office568 E Herndon Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
Champaign Dental Group4308 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 277-3070
Almond-wood Dialysis501 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 664-9252
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hwang has been my Nephrologist for over 7 years. She has been consistently thorough, extremely professional and spends a great deal of time with me as her patient. Dr Hwang has consulted with and developed my treatment with my other specialists. Although extremely busy, Dr Hwang continues to demonstrate professional compassion in addition to her excellent medical treatment.
About Dr. Mei-Tsuey Hwang, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Sch
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwang speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
