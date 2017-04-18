Dr. Mei Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mei Lu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Cerebral Vsclr9500 Euclid Ave Ste S80, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-1376
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr Lu was great. I have an interest in medicine and wanted to see the screen. She showed me what she was looking for and explained everything well. I would definitely go back to her.
About Dr. Mei Lu, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871797217
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Vertigo, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.