Overview

Dr. Mei Lu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lu works at Cleveland Clinic Cerebral Vsclr in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.