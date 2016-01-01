See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Mei Kung, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Mei Kung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Kung works at Asta Ctr Cosmetic Laser/Skin Cr in San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mei Po Kung M.d. Inc.
    237 Estudillo Ave Ste 203, San Leandro, CA 94577 (510) 315-7196

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Diabetes Screening
Dyslipidemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Nausea
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thyroid Screening
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mei Kung, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    1407939465
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Dr. Mei Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kung works at Asta Ctr Cosmetic Laser/Skin Cr in San Leandro, CA.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

