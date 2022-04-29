Overview

Dr. Mei Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Tenn and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at BJC Medical Group at St Peters in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.