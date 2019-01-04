Dr. Mei Hwa Firestone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei Hwa Firestone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mei Hwa Firestone, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Firestone works at
Cancer & Infusion Center19500 Sandridge Way Ste 450, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 574-7694
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife was correctly diagnosed by Dr. Firestone with a rarer form of cancer, Castleman's Disease, approximately 3 years ago, and after two surgeries, has been successfully treating her to the point where it looks like she is now clear of remission. I can't say enough about how professional, kind and generous this lady is with a lovely spirit, indeed. We feel truly blessed to have her as our physician and couldn't recommend her and her wonderful staff any higher if we tried!
About Dr. Mei Hwa Firestone, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firestone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone works at
Dr. Firestone has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firestone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.
