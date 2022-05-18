Dr. Mehyar Mehrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehyar Mehrizi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehyar Mehrizi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Mehrizi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 430, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrizi?
I suffered from migraines for years until I met Dr. Mehrizi. I am so thankful for him!
About Dr. Mehyar Mehrizi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1477875938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrizi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehrizi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrizi works at
Dr. Mehrizi has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.