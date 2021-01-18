Dr. Mehwish Bilal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehwish Bilal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehwish Bilal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc in town!!
About Dr. Mehwish Bilal, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1447596176
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilal has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bilal speaks Hindi and Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilal.
