Dr. Mehvesh Afrina, MD
Dr. Mehvesh Afrina, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dallas Child Psychiatry3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 473-7444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regency Hospital of North Dallas II Lllp2225 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 242-4114
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I really like Dr. Afrina. Some have said she won’t recommend a psychologist. And that all she does is spend a little time with patient and changes meds. I had a psychologist and a therapist for my granddaughter prior to Dr Afrina. I chose a psychiatrist to handle the medication she needed. Dr Afrina talks to her and then to me. We have changed medication a few times, but she never changed it without explaining to my granddaughter and me the difference in the meds and side effects. We have now found the perfect medication and Dr Afrina will monitor her closely until we have the perfect dosage. I never went to a psychiatrist expecting her to be the one to be the main counselor. She is an MD. I truly like her and her staff is so friendly and helpful. 4/2/2020 Rockwall
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1326215047
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Afrina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afrina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afrina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afrina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.