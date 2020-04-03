See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Mehvesh Afrina, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (34)
Dr. Mehvesh Afrina, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Afrina works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX.

Locations

    Dallas Child Psychiatry
    3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 473-7444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Regency Hospital of North Dallas II Lllp
    2225 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 242-4114

Hospital Affiliations
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Anxiety
Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 03, 2020
    I really like Dr. Afrina. Some have said she won’t recommend a psychologist. And that all she does is spend a little time with patient and changes meds. I had a psychologist and a therapist for my granddaughter prior to Dr Afrina. I chose a psychiatrist to handle the medication she needed. Dr Afrina talks to her and then to me. We have changed medication a few times, but she never changed it without explaining to my granddaughter and me the difference in the meds and side effects. We have now found the perfect medication and Dr Afrina will monitor her closely until we have the perfect dosage. I never went to a psychiatrist expecting her to be the one to be the main counselor. She is an MD. I truly like her and her staff is so friendly and helpful. 4/2/2020 Rockwall
    Lynda Posey — Apr 03, 2020
    About Dr. Mehvesh Afrina, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1326215047
    Education & Certifications

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Afrina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afrina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afrina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afrina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

