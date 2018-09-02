See All General Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (35)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Trivedi works at Mehul S Trivedi MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mehul S Trivedi MD
    Mehul S Trivedi MD
319 S Manning Blvd Ste 307, Albany, NY 12208
(518) 525-5208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 02, 2018
    Dr. Trivedi completed my Sleeve surgery as well as my excess skin removal. Both surgeries he was very thorough of his expectations of what was required pre and post surgery to have the best results. Tyler his PA in the office is also fantastic!
    Charlene in NY — Sep 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD
    About Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245297134
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi works at Mehul S Trivedi MD in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trivedi’s profile.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.