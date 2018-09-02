Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Locations
Mehul S Trivedi MD319 S Manning Blvd Ste 307, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-5208
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trivedi completed my Sleeve surgery as well as my excess skin removal. Both surgeries he was very thorough of his expectations of what was required pre and post surgery to have the best results. Tyler his PA in the office is also fantastic!
About Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245297134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.