Overview

Dr. Mehul Trivedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at Mehul S Trivedi MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.