Dr. Mehul Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehul Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Valley Orthopedic Institute647 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 949-8643
Valley Orthopedic Institute Inc.1533 N Downs St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 446-2900
Gateway Surgery Center LLC28682 The Old Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 295-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor is an excellent dr. Has fixed broken bones quite a bit cause I always fall due to severe neuropathy. I would recommend him, he’s great, explains well and doesn’t rush things.
About Dr. Mehul Taylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205037561
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Orthopedic Surgery
