Dr. Mehul Sonawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
First Step Optimal Health Corp17290 Jasmine St Ste 101, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-2400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sonawala is an excellent medical doctor! He is a caring and thorough physician and his staff are caring and professional as well. If you are having issues or are frustrated with your current MD, you can be rest assured that Dr. Sonawala will give you an accurate diagnosis and take great care of you! Don't hesitate to call his office if you need help now. He accepts all the major insurance carriers too. Thank you Dr. Sonawala for your caring and expertise!
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336166180
- LA County USC Medical Center
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
Dr. Sonawala speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
