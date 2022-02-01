See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Victorville, CA
Dr. Mehul Sonawala, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehul Sonawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Sonawala works at Bipinchandra V Bhagat MD in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Step Optimal Health Corp
    17290 Jasmine St Ste 101, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 951-2400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Dr. Sonawala is an excellent medical doctor! He is a caring and thorough physician and his staff are caring and professional as well. If you are having issues or are frustrated with your current MD, you can be rest assured that Dr. Sonawala will give you an accurate diagnosis and take great care of you! Don't hesitate to call his office if you need help now. He accepts all the major insurance carriers too. Thank you Dr. Sonawala for your caring and expertise!
    — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mehul Sonawala, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336166180
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LA County USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
