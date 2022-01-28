Dr. Mehul Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehul Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehul Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates - Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Tuesday8:30am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Caring, thorough, and funny. Dr. Shah performed surgery on my knee for a torn meniscus and I am 100% better. Five stars all the way.
About Dr. Mehul Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1851583819
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.