Overview

Dr. Mehul Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Shah works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.