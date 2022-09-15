Overview

Dr. Mehul Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Shah works at Primary Care Providers of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.