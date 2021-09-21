See All Hand Surgeons in Warren, MI
Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.5 (75)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from St. Thomas Hospital, Univ Of London-London, England and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Michigan Surgery Specialist - Warren in Warren, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Surgery Specialist - Warren
    11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 112, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-6880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Auburn Hills
    3100 Cross Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 475-0502
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Wrist
Benign Tumor
Birth Defects
Arthritis of the Wrist
Benign Tumor
Birth Defects

Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 21, 2021
    I had a Dupuytren’s Contracture. The first doctor (another practice) I saw dismissed it. Decided to see Dr. Mehta since he did a wonderful job on my grandson’s broken arm. So glad I did! He repaired the contracture and got my moving again quickly. My finger is straight again! The entire staff is excellent.
    Rebecca K. — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1770575763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. Thomas Hospital, Univ Of London-London, England
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

