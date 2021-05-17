Overview

Dr. Mehul Bhatt, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Bhatt works at Heart and Vascular Care in Canton, GA with other offices in Ellijay, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.