Dr. Mehtap Aygun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehtap Aygun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Aygun works at
Carol Anne Phillips M.d. LLC301 Saint Paul St Ste 812, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9878
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been coming to Dr Aygun for many years. Her whole office is wonderful!!! Dr Aygun is thorough and compassionate, and she is concerned about your quality of life. She spent years with me helping to figure out a health issue that baffled or was dismissed by every other gyn around. She worked with me when I researched and found a treatment that worked. She is fine with my nih browsing and open to listening and advocating alternatives if side effects develop from medicine or treatment. She saved my life when the radiologist at Advanced Radiology kept calling me back for mammograms. After the second callback, I called Dr Aygun, and she immediately referred me to her colleagues at Mercy where my breast cancer was diagnosed. The wait time is long, but I figure I wasted years at other gyn offices. I just plan for the wait and go. I hope she never retires!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
