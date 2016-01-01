Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehtab Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehtab Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, IN. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Reid Health1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 983-3050
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (732) 220-1600MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehtab Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Personality Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
