Dr. Mehtab Bambrah-Dhamija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehtab Bambrah-Dhamija, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehtab Bambrah-Dhamija, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija works at
Locations
-
1
Open Access Medical Care3760 Atlantic Ave Ste A, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija?
About Dr. Mehtab Bambrah-Dhamija, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Khmer
- 1891903142
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija works at
Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija speaks Hindi and Khmer.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bambrah-Dhamija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.