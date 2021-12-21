Overview

Dr. Mehrzad Zarghouni, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Zarghouni works at Vascular Institute of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.