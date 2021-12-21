Dr. Mehrzad Zarghouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarghouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrzad Zarghouni, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Vascular Institute of Houston7515 Main St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 767-2580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
I have been highly impressed with Dr. Zarghouni. He and his staff are skilled, thorough, and accommodating, and I would recommend them to anyone.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Zarghouni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarghouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarghouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarghouni has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarghouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zarghouni speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarghouni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarghouni.
