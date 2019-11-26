Overview

Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.