Dr. Mehri-Mary Mansubi, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mehri-Mary Mansubi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Mansubi works at John S Rollins, M.d. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    John S Rollins, M.d.
    2505 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2627
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Good Samaritan Hospital

Impetigo
Acute Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Impetigo
Acute Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mehri-Mary Mansubi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1336299403
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehri-Mary Mansubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansubi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansubi works at John S Rollins, M.d. in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mansubi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansubi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

