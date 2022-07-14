Overview

Dr. Mehrdod Parsa, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Parsa works at Johns Creek Dental Excellence in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.