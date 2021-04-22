Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Vosoghi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Vosoghi works at Ian G Renner M.d. Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.