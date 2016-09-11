Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Saliminejad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Saliminejad works at ProDigest Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.