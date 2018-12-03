Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Salamat works at Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.