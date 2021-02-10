Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Pakdaman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Pakdaman works at Beverly Hills Robertson Medical in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.