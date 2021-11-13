See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD

Dentistry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Noorani works at Mehrdad Noorani DMD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mehrdad Noorani DMD
    271 Madison Ave Ste 801, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Lincoln
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2021
    One of the most passionate doctor i ever met, He spent time taking multiple radios of my teeth, and advised a second opinion prior to do the job , very conscientious and trustworthy .
    Leo P GUIGUI — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1427070358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noorani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noorani works at Mehrdad Noorani DMD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Noorani’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

