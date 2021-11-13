Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Mehrdad Noorani DMD271 Madison Ave Ste 801, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 256-9478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carrington
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most passionate doctor i ever met, He spent time taking multiple radios of my teeth, and advised a second opinion prior to do the job , very conscientious and trustworthy .
About Dr. Mehrdad Noorani, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Persian
- 1427070358
Education & Certifications
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorani speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorani.
