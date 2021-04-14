Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malihi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD
Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Northwest Eye Laser & Surgery Institute11786 SW Barnes Rd Ste 360, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 747-5044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
I was referred to Dr. Malihi and was very impressed by the staff and his professional attitude. He explained my questions and told me what I needed to know.
About Dr. Mehrdad Malihi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- May Clinic
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Good Samaritan Hosp Johns Hopkins U
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
