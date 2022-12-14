Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayatnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Faculty Med Tehran Iran and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hedayatnia works at
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor. His mannerism is so calming. I've recommended him to many friends and family members.
About Dr. Mehrdad Hedayatnia, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1679565063
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Bellevue Hosps
- New York Methodist Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Shahid Beheshti University Faculty Med Tehran Iran
- Anesthesiology
