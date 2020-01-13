See All Neurologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD

Neurology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Golzad works at NYC Medical/Neurological Ofc PC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NYC Medical/Neurological Ofc PC
    9131 Queens Blvd Ste 601, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 454-2222
  2
    Pmgt Medical and Surgical Associates Llp
    6134 188th St Ste 205, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 454-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2020
    I have been a patient for many years and I never leave disappointed. Dr Golzad and his team are caring and understanding. They look to help their patients any way they can. I have suffered migraines for over 30 years. Dr Golzad is always trying to help in finding a cure for me. His workers also are great especially Rafaella. I have Express scripts long term prescription plan. What a nightmare after months of trying to get my prescription corrected and filled she never gave up. In such a busy office she showed me how she cared. Thank you all for the hard work and dedication in helping me get some relief.
    Christine — Jan 13, 2020
    About Dr. Mehrdad Golzad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1306813597
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
