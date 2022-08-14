See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Ghahramani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Ghahramani works at UHealth Tower West in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 (305) 243-5554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr G is very easy to talk to. He is very knowledgeable, informative, and is comforting. I have struggled with heart issues for many years, with 2 heart attacks. I have experience with cardiologists, and feel very comfortable with his knowledge base.
    JK — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mehrdad Ghahramani, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Persian
    1851718951
    Education & Certifications

    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrdad Ghahramani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghahramani is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ghahramani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghahramani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghahramani works at UHealth Tower West in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghahramani's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghahramani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghahramani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghahramani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghahramani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

