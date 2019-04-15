Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Geriatric Concierge Center851 Fremont Ave Ste 103, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 808-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend the doctor. Started seeing him at Stanford and continued on with him. He is very kind and caring and actually listens to you. Very rare to find a doctor who actually listen these days..... He does have a full clinic. Understandable since not too many Geriatricians around. However, he is worth the wait.
About Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayati.
