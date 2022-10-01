Overview

Dr. Mehrdad Ariani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|University of Tehran, Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Ariani works at Dignity Health Northridge in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.