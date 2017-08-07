Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Akhavan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Pain Clinic4940 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 105, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 990-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akhavan?
It never is pleasant when we are in physical pain; and every little thing seems like a mountain of problems. This must have been exactly how I felt when I wrote a poor review. But it would not be fair to just microscope little things and disregard good service and treatment when we get it. So I would like to formally retrieve my last review as well as thank Dr. Akhavan and his staff specially Silvia for giving me the utmost service and attention. I am so grateful to Dr Akhavan & staff. God Bless
About Dr. Mehras Akhavan, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1497817332
Education & Certifications
- USC
- SUNY Downstate
- Lincoln Med and Mental Health Center
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhavan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhavan works at
Dr. Akhavan speaks Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.