Dr. Mehran Nowfar-Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowfar-Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Nowfar-Rad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehran Nowfar-Rad, MD is a Dermatologist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Nowfar-Rad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Medical Organization A Medical Grp Inc7325 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 595-3582
-
2
Southern California Orthopedic Institute L.p.19950 Rinaldi St, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 403-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowfar-Rad?
I chose this clinic because of the closest date availability, but I was nicely surprised to see that Dr. Nowfar-Rad is such a great dermatologist. He is so knowledgeable, kind, answers to all questions I have, recognizes and treats the health problems quickly and effectively. I'm so thankful to him.
About Dr. Mehran Nowfar-Rad, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912979048
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Minnesota
- Ucla-Olive View Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowfar-Rad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowfar-Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowfar-Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowfar-Rad works at
Dr. Nowfar-Rad speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowfar-Rad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowfar-Rad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowfar-Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowfar-Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.