Overview

Dr. Mehran Movassaghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Movassaghi works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.