Dr. Mehran Moussavian, DO
Dr. Mehran Moussavian, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego Inc765 Medical Center Ct Ste 211, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 616-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego292 Euclid Ave Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 616-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego1625 E Main St Ste 201, El Cajon, CA 92021 Directions (619) 486-6512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego955 Boardwalk Ste 100, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (760) 798-8855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for stents He chose not to give me stents once i went in. He woke me up on the table and said he recommended open heart surgery . He would ruin the artery if he stented me . I had open heart and I feel better than I have in years . I owe this doctor my life . I love him . Highly recommend .
About Dr. Mehran Moussavian, DO
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- 1689788234
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Scripps Green
- Yale University
- New York College Of Osteopathic Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Moussavian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussavian works at
Dr. Moussavian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussavian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moussavian speaks Arabic, French and Persian.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.