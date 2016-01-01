See All General Surgeons in Dearborn, MI
General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Mehran Mirkazemi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.

Dr. Mirkazemi works at Mehran Mirkazemi DO in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mehran Mirkazemi D.o. Pllc
    Mehran Mirkazemi D.o. Pllc
22190 Garrison St Ste 301, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-2622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Garden City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    About Dr. Mehran Mirkazemi, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811967268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Garden City Hospital Osteopathic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena, Ca
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Massachusetts /Amherst
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehran Mirkazemi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirkazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mirkazemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirkazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirkazemi works at Mehran Mirkazemi DO in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mirkazemi's profile.

    Dr. Mirkazemi has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirkazemi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirkazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirkazemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirkazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirkazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

