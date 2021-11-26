See All General Dentists in Madison, WI
Dr. Mehran Mehrabi, DMD

Dentistry
4.5 (150)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mehran Mehrabi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI. 

Dr. Mehrabi works at Advanced Dental Specialists - Madison in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dental Specialists Madison West
    34 Schroeder Ct Ste 300, Madison, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 231-2006
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings




Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Lincoln
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Scion Dental
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 26, 2021
    Informed me of every step of procedure and what to expect after, spot on
    — Nov 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mehran Mehrabi, DMD
    About Dr. Mehran Mehrabi, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033211099
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehran Mehrabi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi works at Advanced Dental Specialists - Madison in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Mehrabi’s profile.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

