Overview

Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Khorsandi works at Center For Advanced Cardiac And Vascular Interventions in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.