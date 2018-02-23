Overview

Dr. Mehran Jabbarzadeh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Jabbarzadeh works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.