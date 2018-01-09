Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD
Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Islamic Azad University and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Healthcare - Hosp601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3071Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 4940 Eastern Ave Rm A-562, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1226
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1770540536
- VCU Health System
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Islamic Azad University
