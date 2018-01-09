See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD

General Surgery
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Islamic Azad University and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Habibi works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Healthcare - Hosp
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-3071
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    4940 Eastern Ave Rm A-562, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-1226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer

Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2018
    excellent
    — Jan 09, 2018
    About Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770540536
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VCU Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Luke's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Islamic Azad University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehran Habibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habibi works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Habibi’s profile.

    Dr. Habibi has seen patients for Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Habibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

