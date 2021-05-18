Overview

Dr. Mehra Hosseini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Hosseini works at K Cary Canoun MD in Brentwood, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA, Alameda, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.