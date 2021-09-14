Overview

Dr. Mehr Khan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.