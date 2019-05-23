Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Centegra Hospital - Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
I am a patient of Dr. Iqbal. She is a wonderful Psychiatrist. Very caring, great listener,very caring. I really like her and would recommend her to any that lives in Huntley and surrounding areas.
About Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013264035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.