Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.

Dr. Iqbal works at Centegra Hospital-Huntley in Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centegra Hospital - Huntley
    Centegra Hospital - Huntley
10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142
(815) 338-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    May 23, 2019
    I am a patient of Dr. Iqbal. She is a wonderful Psychiatrist. Very caring, great listener,very caring. I really like her and would recommend her to any that lives in Huntley and surrounding areas.
    About Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1013264035
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal works at Centegra Hospital-Huntley in Huntley, IL. View the full address on Dr. Iqbal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

